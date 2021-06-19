Cargojet Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, July 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

Cargojet stock opened at C$177.75 on Friday. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$150.58 and a 52 week high of C$250.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. The firm has a market cap of C$3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$178.67.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$150.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Cargojet will post 5.8600001 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CJT shares. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$245.77.

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total transaction of C$758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$911,125.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

