CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.80 Million

Analysts expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report $47.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.70 million. CareTrust REIT posted sales of $44.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year sales of $191.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $193.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $192.45 million, with estimates ranging from $178.24 million to $214.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $22.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.48. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

