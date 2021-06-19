Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,487 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,536 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capstar Financial were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSTR. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Capstar Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 581,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 110,447 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 82.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 393,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

CSTR opened at $20.25 on Friday. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.63 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,736.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSTR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.