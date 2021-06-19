Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to report $34.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.50 million. Capstar Financial reported sales of $28.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year sales of $131.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.00 million to $134.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $130.39 million, with estimates ranging from $127.00 million to $136.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.63 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 24.25%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSTR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

In related news, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 20,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,304. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,853.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

CSTR stock opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $447.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.16. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

