Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.55

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$41.55 and last traded at C$41.54, with a volume of 92597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.21.

CPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.15.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$496.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Power Co. will post 1.9099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total value of C$826,708.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$924,218.21. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total transaction of C$75,659.23.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

