Capita (LON:CPI) Given Buy Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on the stock.

CPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) target price on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) target price on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 68.14 ($0.89).

Shares of LON:CPI opened at GBX 37.64 ($0.49) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £633.96 million and a P/E ratio of 47.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 41.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. Capita has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 51.96 ($0.68).

In other Capita news, insider David S. Lowden purchased 36,026 shares of Capita stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £14,770.66 ($19,297.96). Also, insider David S. Lowden purchased 38,974 shares of Capita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £16,369.08 ($21,386.31). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 76,219 shares of company stock worth $3,165,731.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

