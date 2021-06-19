Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Update

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,295,100 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the May 13th total of 1,545,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

CFPZF opened at $21.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61. Canfor has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $29.35.

Get Canfor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFPZF shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canfor from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canfor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on Canfor from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.