Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FibroGen by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,923,000 after purchasing an additional 364,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

FGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $26.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

