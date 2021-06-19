Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,767 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 758.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 51,113 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,321 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 12,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $36,096.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,587.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $58,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,226. 10.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.47.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $56.46 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

