Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $210,000 in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,637,000 after acquiring an additional 50,721 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 16.2% in the first quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 676.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 73,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 64,297 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.25. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $73.90.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. Mizuho cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

