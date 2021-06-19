Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $203,000 Stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGDM. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 37,815 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period.

Shares of SGDM stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.84. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $39.50.

