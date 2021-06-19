Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,086 Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 279,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 1,733.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 49,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of AVNW opened at $36.58 on Friday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.25.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aviat Networks Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

