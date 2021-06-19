Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.12% of Caesars Entertainment worth $385,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $100.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 3.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,290.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,306.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,520 shares of company stock worth $12,728,729 in the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

