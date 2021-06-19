Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.96 and last traded at $41.26. 7,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 440,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.74.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WHD. Barclays upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.94 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.98.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 3.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Cactus news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $692,612.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cactus by 67.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,189,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,030,000 after purchasing an additional 879,560 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 874.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 731,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cactus by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after purchasing an additional 673,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cactus by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,311,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,475,000 after purchasing an additional 579,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

