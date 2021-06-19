BTRS (BTRS) and The Competition Financial Contrast

BTRS (NASDAQ: BTRS) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BTRS to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get BTRS alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BTRS and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTRS 0 1 7 0 2.88 BTRS Competitors 319 1369 2180 73 2.51

BTRS currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.32%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential downside of 0.67%. Given BTRS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BTRS is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.6% of BTRS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BTRS and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BTRS N/A -$4.45 million -21.90 BTRS Competitors $2.11 billion $203.70 million 23.73

BTRS’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BTRS. BTRS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BTRS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTRS N/A -32.19% -9.31% BTRS Competitors -22.74% -3.60% 4.16%

Risk & Volatility

BTRS has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTRS’s peers have a beta of 1.57, indicating that their average share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BTRS peers beat BTRS on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.