Bryan C. Cressey Sells 10,000 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $423,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,001.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Select Medical stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.48. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Select Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,098,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,252,000 after buying an additional 141,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,738,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $604,881,000 after purchasing an additional 533,692 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,944,000 after purchasing an additional 47,696 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,990,000 after purchasing an additional 775,484 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,987,000 after purchasing an additional 285,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America raised Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

