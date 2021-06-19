Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,648,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Brunswick by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,699,000 after buying an additional 239,542 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,315,000. Bleichroeder LP grew its holdings in Brunswick by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after buying an additional 193,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,249,000 after buying an additional 185,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $93.82 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $117.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

