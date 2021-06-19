Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.84-1.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of +16-18% yr/yr to $2.31-2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.Bruker also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.840-1.890 EPS.

Shares of Bruker stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.29. 2,779,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.40. Bruker has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $75.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

BRKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.64.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

