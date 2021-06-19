Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.84-1.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of +16-18% yr/yr to $2.31-2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.Bruker also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.840-1.890 EPS.

Shares of BRKR stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,779,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Bruker has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $75.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.40. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRKR shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.64.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

