Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Short Interest Down 15.3% in May

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the May 13th total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 507,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Bruker alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,464 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Bruker by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Bruker by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 5.9% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BRKR. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

Shares of BRKR opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. Bruker has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $75.82.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.