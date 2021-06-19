Brokerages Set WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Target Price at $5.76

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.76.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WETF shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.82. WisdomTree Investments has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WETF. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

