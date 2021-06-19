Brokerages Set VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) PT at $30.75

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.23.

Several analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

NYSE:VICI traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,894,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,740. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. As a group, analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in VICI Properties by 1,834.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.