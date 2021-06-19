Brokerages Set Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Target Price at $59.50

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRNS. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Transcat from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 price objective on shares of Transcat in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Sidoti raised shares of Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87. The firm has a market cap of $420.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.70. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $48.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.04 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transcat will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $2,799,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,814,897.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig D. Cairns purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Transcat by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 815,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after buying an additional 84,392 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Transcat by 436.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,665,000 after acquiring an additional 508,379 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Transcat by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 442,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,710,000 after acquiring an additional 101,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Transcat by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the first quarter valued at $7,232,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

