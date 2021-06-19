Brokerages Set Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Target Price at $17.00

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

TNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

NYSE:TNK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.19. 501,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,958. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $478.74 million, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.25.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $164,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.