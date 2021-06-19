Brokerages Set T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target at $166.36

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,049. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.71. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $118.63 and a 12 month high of $197.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,259. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

