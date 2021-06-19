Brokerages Set Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target at $38.17

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

SCCAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Sleep Country Canada stock remained flat at $$26.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.67. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $26.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.