Brokerages Set National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) PT at $71.00

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

NGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,750,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in National Grid by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,597,000 after purchasing an additional 34,509 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,791,000 after purchasing an additional 101,156 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in National Grid by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 698,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in National Grid by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,382,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.33. National Grid has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $2.2812 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. National Grid’s payout ratio is 127.32%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

