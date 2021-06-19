Brokerages Set McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Price Target at $244.83

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $247.48.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in McDonald’s by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 51.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,291,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,460. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $178.88 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The company has a market cap of $171.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.12.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

