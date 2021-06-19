Brokerages Set Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Target Price at $32.84

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.45.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.91. 1,677,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,436. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.04.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Global will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Richard R. Green sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $119,013.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,952 shares in the company, valued at $222,576.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $400,622.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,212 shares of company stock valued at $4,231,002. 9.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

