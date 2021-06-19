Brokerages Expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. S&W Seed reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

SANW stock opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.73. The company has a market cap of $132.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.70. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

