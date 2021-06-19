Brokerages Expect Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Li Auto.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion.

LI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.11. 20,633,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,058,355. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.83. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth $1,773,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 10.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,271,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,797,000 after buying an additional 123,543 shares during the last quarter. One01 Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth $7,068,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 206,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 93,123 shares during the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

