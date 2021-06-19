Brokerages Expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to Post $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will report $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $0.96. Level One Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 202.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $26.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 13.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ LEVL traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $26.85. 52,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10. Level One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Level One Bancorp by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 237.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Level One Bancorp by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

