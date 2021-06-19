Brokerages Expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.67 Million

Brokerages expect that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will report sales of $12.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.95 million. Horizon Technology Finance posted sales of $13.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year sales of $52.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.60 million to $52.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $55.96 million, with estimates ranging from $55.28 million to $56.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRZN. B. Riley upped their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Horizon Technology Finance stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.96. The company had a trading volume of 180,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,079. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $17.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 101.69%.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $40,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,112.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $11,965,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

See Also: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.