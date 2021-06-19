Brokerages Expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Will Post Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will report $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.70. Helen of Troy reported earnings per share of $2.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $11.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $11.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.37 to $12.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

HELE traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.26. 218,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $175.66 and a one year high of $265.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.78.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,638,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,079,000 after acquiring an additional 205,973 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,354,000 after acquiring an additional 194,881 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,168,000 after acquiring an additional 155,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,264,000 after acquiring an additional 138,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

