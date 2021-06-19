Brokerages Expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to announce $85.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $86.65 million. Corcept Therapeutics posted sales of $88.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year sales of $371.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $366.48 million to $377.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $438.33 million, with estimates ranging from $435.85 million to $440.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ CORT traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,175. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,350. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

