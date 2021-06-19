Brokerages Expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.53. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 485.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.9% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 194,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCO stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.98. The company had a trading volume of 337,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,929. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 124.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $57.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

