Brokerages Anticipate VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will report $165.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VSE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.28 million and the highest is $173.19 million. VSE reported sales of $168.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full year sales of $695.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.30 million to $716.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $795.85 million, with estimates ranging from $770.70 million to $842.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $164.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. VSE had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSEC. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of VSEC traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $50.05. 71,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $635.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.03 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85. VSE has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $51.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of VSE by 3.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of VSE by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 43,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VSE by 16.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VSE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 11.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

