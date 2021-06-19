Brokerages Anticipate Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,403,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 338,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 100,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after buying an additional 73,650 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 444.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 47,112 shares during the period. 4.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. 51,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,548. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $778.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $6.77.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

