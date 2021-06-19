Brokerages Anticipate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. The Walt Disney reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 612.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $5.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.48.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,357,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,202,896. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.47. The firm has a market cap of $313.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

