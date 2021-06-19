Brokerages Anticipate STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.04). STRATA Skin Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 26.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:SSKN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 32,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,123,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 94,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 30,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

