Brokerages Anticipate Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to announce sales of $45.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.70 million and the highest is $47.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $24.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year sales of $189.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.80 million to $202.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $237.30 million, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $285.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $184.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 280.52, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $85.40 and a twelve month high of $222.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.60%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,249,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

