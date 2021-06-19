Brokerages Anticipate Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) to post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Gamida Cell posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.58). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GMDA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gamida Cell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of Gamida Cell stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.28. 405,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,935. Gamida Cell has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $152.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McAdam LLC grew its stake in Gamida Cell by 28.6% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 24,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Gamida Cell by 115.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the first quarter worth $50,000.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

