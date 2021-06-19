Brokerages Anticipate Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to Post $0.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.54. Byline Bancorp posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 18.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director William G. Kistner purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 2,464 shares of company stock valued at $56,790 over the last 90 days. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 911,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,418 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $21.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.50. The company has a market cap of $834.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $23.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

