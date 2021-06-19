Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,024,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $309,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,360 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,008,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 552,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,606,000 after purchasing an additional 241,140 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,202,000 after purchasing an additional 234,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,619,000 after purchasing an additional 174,325 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $158.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.05 and a 12-month high of $167.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

