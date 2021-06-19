Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has raised its dividend payment by 46.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE BMY opened at $66.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.73 and a twelve month high of $67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.