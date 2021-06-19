Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on August 2nd

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has raised its dividend by 46.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $66.47. The company had a trading volume of 15,038,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,657,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.73 and a 1 year high of $67.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.