Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,462 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,914,000 after buying an additional 192,427 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLF stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $54.20.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

In related news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

