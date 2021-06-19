Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 5,056 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 2.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Assurant by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Assurant by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $150.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $163.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.