Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 2,555 Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.06% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 47,281 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 100,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 46,510 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $755,000.

Shares of EAGG opened at $55.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.91. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $57.30.

