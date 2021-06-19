Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $637,000 Investment in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 84,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 27,318 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 125,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $19.33 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $242.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 million. On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $41,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,927.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at $398,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

